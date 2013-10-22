Sage Steele to Host ESPN's 'NBA Countdown'

ESPN's NBA Countdown will have a host for the first time in three years, as SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele will join the NBA pregame show this season as part of a new multi-year deal with the network.

Steele replaces Earvin "Magic" Johnson on Countdown, who left the show a couple weeks ago. Steele joins former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doug Collins as new editions to the show, teaming with Grantland editor-in-chief Bill Simmons and analyst Jalen Rose. Steele will host the Friday and Sunday editions of the show, while the

Wednesday edition will feature a new lineup of Doris Burke, new hire

Avery Johnson and Jalen Rose.

"Sage is a dynamic, engaging personality and an avid follower of the NBA," said John Wildhack, ESPN's executive VP of production. "She has a proven track record hosting our NBA coverage, and, on Countdown, she'll help facilitate insightful discussion amongst her new teammates Doug Collins, Jalen Rose and Bill Simmons."

In addition to NBA Countdown, Steele will continue to appear on SportsCenter and will also contribute to ESPN's on-site NBA coverage during the NBA Finals.