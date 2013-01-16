SAG Lines Up First Wave of Presenters
By MCN Staff
With actors or nominations to their credit, Bradley Cooper,
Viola Davis, Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lawrence, Justin Timberlake
and Sigourney Weaver will be among the presenters for the 19th Annual Screen
Actors Guild Awards.
The 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast
live coast-to-coast on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2013, at 8 p.m. ET/5
p.m. PT from the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles. An encore primetime
telecast will begin immediately following on TNT at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
First-time SAG Awards nominee Cooper is being recognized
this year for his lead role in David Russell's Silver Linings Playbook
and as a cast member in the film.
Davis is a four-time SAG nominee and two-time recipient of
the Actor in 2012 for her lead performance as Aibileen Clark and as a cast
member in The Help.
