SAG Lines Up First Wave of Presenters

With actors or nominations to their credit, Bradley Cooper,

Viola Davis, Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lawrence, Justin Timberlake

and Sigourney Weaver will be among the presenters for the 19th Annual Screen

Actors Guild Awards.

The 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast

live coast-to-coast on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2013, at 8 p.m. ET/5

p.m. PT from the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles. An encore primetime

telecast will begin immediately following on TNT at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

First-time SAG Awards nominee Cooper is being recognized

this year for his lead role in David Russell's Silver Linings Playbook

and as a cast member in the film.

Davis is a four-time SAG nominee and two-time recipient of

the Actor in 2012 for her lead performance as Aibileen Clark and as a cast

member in The Help.

