SAG to Honor Debbie Reynolds With Life Achievement Award

Actress and singer Debbie Reynolds will be honored with the 2014 SAG Life Achievement Award for her career and humanitarian accomplishments.

The award is given annually to an actor who represents the “finest ideals of the acting profession.”

The Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony-nominated actress will be presented the award at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 25, simulcast on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET.

“I’m thrilled that SAG-AFTRA is presenting our Life Achievement Award to Debbie Reynolds. She is a tremendously talented performer with a diverse body of screen and stage work, live performances and several hit records,” said SAG-AFTRA president Ken Howard. “Her generous spirit and unforgettable performances have entertained audiences across the globe, moving us all from laughter to tears and back again.”

Reynolds made her official screen debut in the 1950 musical The Daughter of Rosie O’Grady and starred in Singin’ in the Rain.

In 1970, she received a Golden Globe nomination for The Debbie Reynolds Show.

Reynolds was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in 2000 for her role in Will & Grace. She received a Daytime Emmy nomination for her role in Showtime’s A Gift of Love: The Daniel Huffman Story.