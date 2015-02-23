SAG Awards Vet Napier Dies

Paul Napier, cofounder of the Screen Actors Guild Awards show and a former actor and negotiator for the union, has died at age 84, according to SAG-AFTRA.

Napier joined the SAG board in 1979 and served as a member of the negotiating committee for national contracts more than two dozen times. He was a long-time member of the awards committee. He served on the AFTRA board for almost three decades.

Napier began his career as a hockey announcer and moved to California in 1960 to try his hand at acting. He appeared in more than 400 commercials and in 1977 was tapped to play the original Mr. Goodwrench for GM. His TV credits included Kojak, Dynasty, Knots Landing and L.A. Law as well as the commercials and video game work.

“Paul’s successful acting career is just one facet of a deeply engaged and engaging person. Whether it was dedication to coaching youth sports, serving fellow union members or helping to create our highly respected awards show, everything Paul touched was better for his involvement. He gave so much to SAG-AFTRA and to his fellow members,” said SAG-AFTRA president Ken Howard in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to his wonderful wife Marie, his children and grandchildren and his many friends and fans.”