SAG Awards Improve 2% to Reach 5.2M Viewers on TNT, TBS

Sunday's 19th Annual SAG Awards grew 2% over last

year's awards show with an average 5.2 million total viewers, and 2.1 million

adults 18-49, up 5%. TNT drew 2.95 million total viewers and 1.1 million

adults 18-49 for its part of the SAG Awards simulcast, while TBS garnered 2.3

million viewers and 999,000 adults 18-49.

Coming off the SAG Awards' telecast growth, Turner's TNT and

TBS have reached a three-year extension with SAG-AFTRA to continue to broadcast

the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

"The SAG Awards are a perfect fit for TBS and TNT,

giving us the opportunity each year to target comedy and drama fans with a

star-studded night celebrating the best in television and movie acting,"

said Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and TCM.

"We are thrilled that TNT and TBS will continue to be home of one of the

awards season's premier events."