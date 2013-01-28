SAG Awards Improve 2% to Reach 5.2M Viewers on TNT, TBS
Sunday's 19th Annual SAG Awards grew 2% over last
year's awards show with an average 5.2 million total viewers, and 2.1 million
adults 18-49, up 5%. TNT drew 2.95 million total viewers and 1.1 million
adults 18-49 for its part of the SAG Awards simulcast, while TBS garnered 2.3
million viewers and 999,000 adults 18-49.
Coming off the SAG Awards' telecast growth, Turner's TNT and
TBS have reached a three-year extension with SAG-AFTRA to continue to broadcast
the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.
"The SAG Awards are a perfect fit for TBS and TNT,
giving us the opportunity each year to target comedy and drama fans with a
star-studded night celebrating the best in television and movie acting,"
said Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and TCM.
"We are thrilled that TNT and TBS will continue to be home of one of the
awards season's premier events."
