SAG Awards to Honor Lily Tomlin

Legendary actress Lily Tomlin will receive the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award during the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards event in January.

“Lily Tomlin is an extraordinary actress, as equally adept at narrative drama as in comedy roles. But it is through her many original characters that Lily’s creative genius fully shines,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris in a statement “She has an ability to create diverse and distinct characters that are at once familiar, eccentric and oh so honest – in a way that illuminates life’s hidden corners. From Edith Ann to Frankie, her characters are wholly unique, and by exposing every nuance of human behavior they widen our scope of understanding. On behalf of nearly 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members, we are honored to bestow our SAG Life Achievement Award on the truly amazing Lily Tomlin.”

Tomlin last month was nominated for a 2016 Emmy Award in the Best Actress Comedy category for her starring role in Netflix’s comedy series Grace and Frankie.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.