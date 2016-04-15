SAG-AFTRA Outlines New Commercials Contract

SAG-AFTRA has released some of the details from its tentative contract agreement with the American Association of Advertising Agencies and Association of National Advertisers on new TV, radio and digital contracts.

The new contract was struck April 3 and approved at the National Board meeting April 9-10, but still must be ratified by the rank and file.

A summary of the new provisions is here, but highlights include over $200 million in pay increases and other payments; a "strategic" expansion of the definition of a commercial to better reflect digital; a 6% boost in national cable use fees and an increase Internet and New Media use fees ranging from 6.25% to 16.7%, both in addition to boosts in general fees; qualified on-set teachers for minors, a new stand-in rate at 110% of the regular extra rate and Veterans Day as a holiday.