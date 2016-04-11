SAG-AFTRA Board Approves New Commercials Contract

The SAG-AFTRA board has unanimously approved a new commercials contract for actors in TV and radio commercials.

The new deal was struck April 3 and now will be submitted to the membership for final approval.

The agreement was struck between the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Association of National Advertisers/American Association of Advertising Agencies.

Details of the contract have not been revealed, but it only took eight weeks to negotiate, and the union has said it "positions them to share in the wealth in the multiplatform world as it evolves."