SAG/AFTRA, Advertisers Reach Contract Agreement

Actors in TV and radio commercials have reached agreement with advertisers on a new contract they say positions them to share in the wealth in the multiplatform world as it evolves.

The agreement was struck between the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television Radio Artists and the Association of National Advertisers/American Association of Advertising Agencies.

It must still be voted on by the SAG-AFTRA National Board of Directors at its April 9-10 meeting, then must be approved by the members after that.

“I want to thank the members of the negotiating committee, co-chair Sue-Anne Morrow, chief negotiator David White and our staff for their diligent work," said SAG-AFTRA acting president and negotiating committee co-chair Gabrielle Carteris. "This negotiation dealt with where we are now and where we will be in the future. The tentative agreement delivers essential gains while properly positioning us for future growth in digital and social media. As content evolves, we are poised to grow work opportunities that support members and their families.”

Last week, SAG-AFTRA and the ANA-4A's Joint Policy Committee agree to extend the commercials contracts though midnight Saturday.