SAG-AFTRA Board OKs Animation Agreement

The SAG-AFTRA national board has unanimously ratified a new three-year TV and basic cable animation agreement.

The agreement, retroactive to July 1, 2014, was struck Sept. 9 after only three days of negotiation.

It includes an 8.7% pay raise compounded annually over the life of the contract; boost contributions to pension, health benefits and retirement funds, combines the TV and basic cable deals into a single agreement; a reduction in unpaid online streaming windows and a new residual from free, on-demand pay-TV viewing via a cable box.

The board, which wrapped up its meeting Sunday afternoon (Oct. 12), also gave a new four-year contract to national executive director David White, and approved proposals for the upcoming Network TV Code negotiations.

That agreement covers syndicated dramatic programs, daytime serials, promotional announcements, variety, quiz, game, reality, talk, news, sports and other non-dramatic programs.

SAG-AFTRA did not disclose its proposals for those negotiations.

The current contract expires Nov. 15 and negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers is scheduled to begin Nov. 3.

Of White's re-upping, SAG-AFTRA president Ken Howard said: “I’m so pleased that we were able to secure a long-term commitment from David. He is a formidable strategic thinker and an outstanding executive.”

SAG-AFTRA represents approximately 165,000 actors, announcers, journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers and editors, hosts, voiceover artists and others.