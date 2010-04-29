Sad 'Happy Town' Premiere

Of Course FOX won the night with an hour of American Idol. It's 6.5 adults 18-49 rating was up 10% versus last week.

The premiere of Happy Town on ABC were bad, but probably only as bad as any reasonable person would've imagined, including the executives at ABC. You know, the same people who cut the order to 8 episodes and kept it off the schedule for almost the entire season. Not even ABC could've been surprised it would be its lowest-rated premiere of the season.

For the full story from TV BY the Numbers, click here.