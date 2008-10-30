'Sabado Gigante' For Obama, McCain

Related: Complete Election 2008 coverage





In an effort to appeal to the growing Hispanic population, particularly important in swing states like Florida and Nevada, Senators Barack Obama and John McCain will appear on Univision's Sabado Gigante Nov. 1, both in pre-taped interviews.

Sen. Obama was interviewed during a campaign swing in Miami, while host Mario “Don Francisco” Kreutzberger interviewed Senator McCain at his Arizona home.

The candidates continued what has become a traditional visit to the show by the tops of the tickets in the two previous presidential elections.

Last week, Univision anchor Jorge Ramos talked about the importance of the Hispanic voting bloc in general and his network in particular, mincing no words when he boasted that “nobody can make it to the White House without Univision."