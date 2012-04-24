Ryan Seacrest to Remain as 'Idol' Host

Ryan Seacrest has extended his deal to remain as host of American Idol, Fox announced late Monday.

The deal keeps the multi-hyphenate talent at the reality series for two years at a reported $15 million a year, according to published reports.

"For the last 11 seasons, I've had the privilege to be a part of one of television's most iconic shows. It's been a wild ride, and I'm excited for my journey with American Idol to continue," Seacrest said. "The legions of fans, amazingly talented contestants, judges, and producers, along with the hard working Idol crew, impress me every time we go on air and make hosting the show a dream job. I especially appreciate the support and confidence of Peter Rice, Mike Darnell and the entire Fox eam -- as well as the support of everyone at FremantleMedia North America -- and I look forward to continuing our partnership."

Seacrest's re-signing comes as Idol has lost ground in the ratings in its current 11th season, though it remains the highest-rated unscripted show on television.

"Ryan is one of a kind," added Mike Darnell, president of alternative entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. "His ability to engage the viewers, keep the contestants at ease during intense moments and adapt to any situation, especially during the live shows, solidifies him as the absolute best in the business. He is an integral part of why American Idol is a true phenomenon, and we can't imagine doing this show without him."

Seacrest has been host of Idol since its debut in June 2002 and has remained a constant on the program though multiple judging changes, including the departure of Simon Cowell in 2010 and the addition of Steven Tyler and Jennifer Lopez to the current judging panel in season 10.