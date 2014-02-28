Ryan Seacrest Productions Taps Young as President

Eugene Young has been named president of Ryan Seacrest Productions, the company announced Thursday. He joins RSP following the departure in November of former CEO Adam Sher.

A veteran unscripted producer, Young will oversee strategic creative direction and entertainment production for the company. He will report to RSP chairman Ryan Seacrest and COO/CFO Jeff Refold.

"I'm excited to have Eugene join our team. He's an extremely talented and accomplished television executive, as well as an experienced producer, with a keen understanding of the business—not just where it's been, or even where we are, but most important, where it's all going," Seacrest said. "He has worked on some of the biggest television shows of our generation and has been a senior executive for some of the industry's top international production companies. I'm excited to work with him and the rest of our creative leaders to build out our slate in a significant way, as well as expand our business into new areas."

Young's credits include American Idol, America's Got Talent, ThePrice Is Right, Let's Make a Deal, Deal or No Deal, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and Fear Factor. He most recently served as managing director at A. Smith & Co. Productions. Previous stints include Fremantle North America, where he was chief creative officer.