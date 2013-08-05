Ryan Seacrest Named Host, EP of NBC's 'Million Second Quiz'

NBC officially named Ryan Seacrest as the host and executive producer of its new interactive game show The Million Second Quiz Monday.

The announcement puts Seacrest at the forefront of three of the four major networks in the unscripted space. He hosts American Idol on Fox and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC. The TV personality also produces programming on the E! Network and heads On Air with Ryan Seacrest for 102.7 KIIS-FM.

"I’m so excited to be hosting this new live game show on NBC, as it’s really a fun and different format that I believe will generate lots of fans across different platforms," said Seacrest. "I’m looking forward to working with the other producers and everyone at NBC to make the show a success."

The Million Second Quiz pits contestants head-to-head in an outdoor trivia competition for a million seconds (11 days, 13 hours, 46 minutes and 40 seconds). Contestants spend that time in a massive hourglass in Manhattan.

"When people see Ryan Seacrest, whether at the Emmys, the Oscars or New Year’s Eve, he is at the epicenter of national events," said Paul Telegdy, NBC’s president of alternative and late night programming. "He is a broadcaster, in all the traditional sense, but also in the most contemporary -- he is an accomplished host of live TV and a master of social media and pop culture. This makes him perfect for 'The Million Second Quiz."

The show premieres Sep. 9 at 8 p.m. ET and will air each night in that same time slot until Sep. 14.