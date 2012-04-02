Ryan Seacrest to Make Surprise Announcement on 'Today'
While former Today co-anchor Katie Couric mans the desk atGood Morning America this week, across town NBC's Today is busy pulling
gimmicks of its own, including an appearance by Ryan Secrest to make a surprise
announcement on the show Tuesday morning.
Today executive producer Jim Bell tweeted the news Sunday night
saying, "Tuesday morning live on the Today show in Studio 1A, Ryan Seacrest
will make a big NBC announcement." Matt Lauer and Ann Curry also teased his
appearance on the program Monday morning.
The announcement could be a contract renewal for Seacrest
and NBCUniversal, where Seacrest currently has a deal to host E! News and a
first-look deal for his shingle Ryan Seacrest Productions. Reports have
suggested that Seacrest reupping with NBCU could include a presence on
Today, though a co-host role, as initially speculated in Wall Street Journal report last December now seems unlikely
with Lauer now expected to renew his contract.
At the TCA press tour in January, NBC Entertainment Chairman
Bob Greenblatt said he wanted to keep Seacrest in the NBCU family, and that
if he wanted to do Barbara Walters-type interview specials for NBC, that would
be of interest to the network.
In addition to the Seacrest appearance, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin will be a guest co-host on Today on Tuesday.
