Ryan Seacrest to Make Surprise Announcement on 'Today'

While former Today co-anchor Katie Couric mans the desk atGood Morning America this week, across town NBC's Today is busy pulling

gimmicks of its own, including an appearance by Ryan Secrest to make a surprise

announcement on the show Tuesday morning.

Today executive producer Jim Bell tweeted the news Sunday night

saying, "Tuesday morning live on the Today show in Studio 1A, Ryan Seacrest

will make a big NBC announcement." Matt Lauer and Ann Curry also teased his

appearance on the program Monday morning.

The announcement could be a contract renewal for Seacrest

and NBCUniversal, where Seacrest currently has a deal to host E! News and a

first-look deal for his shingle Ryan Seacrest Productions. Reports have

suggested that Seacrest reupping with NBCU could include a presence on

Today, though a co-host role, as initially speculated in Wall Street Journal report last December now seems unlikely

with Lauer now expected to renew his contract.

At the TCA press tour in January, NBC Entertainment Chairman

Bob Greenblatt said he wanted to keep Seacrest in the NBCU family, and that

if he wanted to do Barbara Walters-type interview specials for NBC, that would

be of interest to the network.

In addition to the Seacrest appearance, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin will be a guest co-host on Today on Tuesday.