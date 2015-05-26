Ryan Seacrest to Host New Fox Reality Series

Despite American Idol’s upcoming swan song next season, Ryan Seacrest will still be in the Fox family.

This summer, Seacrest will host a new reality series on Fox from Idol producer Simon Fuller, Knock Knock Live, which premieres Tuesday, July 21. The series will air live on the East Coast and be taped-delayed for the West Coast.

The unscripted series will travel across the country, to any city at any time, surprising unsuspecting people at their front doors with a chance to win big cash prizes, meet their favorite celebrities and turn their wildest dreams into reality. Seacrest will host Knock Knock Live from a Los Angeles-based studio.

Knock Knock Live is produced by XIX Entertainment and dick clark productions. Fuller, Michael Herwick, Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, Mark Bracco, Stijn Bakkers, Nicolle Yaron and Seacrest serve as executive producers.