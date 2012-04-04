Ryan Seacrest to Have Role in NBC Olympics Coverage, Plansto Stay at ‘Idol'

Ryan Seacrest finally appeared on NBC's Today show Wednesday morning after recovery from elbow surgery

delayed his first scheduled visit

and announced he would be joining the NBC family as part of its primetime coverage

of the Summer Olympics.

"It's been something that I've been very much looking

forward to and I'll be doing a lot of fun things at NBC and this is the first

of it, the Olympics," Seacrest said.

He said he would continue to have a role at E!, where he

currently hosts E! News, though did

not specify what that role would be (his production shingle also produces the Keeping Up With the Kardashians

franchise for the network).

In an interview on the show, Matt Lauer pressed Seacrest to

say what conversations he has had with NBCUniversal about becoming part of Today, alluding to press reports that

Seacrest could one day take over Lauer's job, though Seacrest said that any

conversations were, "mostly about filling in to do weather."

When Lauer asked if Seacrest could see himself being a Today anchor someday he replied, "I

don't know. I see you doing this for as long as you want to."

For his part, Lauer told Seacrest "I think you'd be great at

this job," adding, "There is no tension here" between the two.

As for the other part of Seacrest's career up the air, his

hosting gig on American Idol, he said

Wednesday he plans to stay there, saying, "I think I'll have an official

announcement very, very soon."