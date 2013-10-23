Ryan Seacrest Extends Deal to Host 'Dick Clark's News Year's Rockin' Eve'

Ryan Seacrest has extended his deal with Dick Clark Productions to host and executive produce Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

The new deal is a multi-year agreement.



Seacrest has been involved with the ABC special since 2005 and began hosting solo last year, following the passing of Dick Clark in April 2012. Last year's edition drew over 22 million viewers and included a two-hour tribute to Clark.

Seacrest executive produces the show with DCP CEO Allen Shapiro. Larry Klein produces the special.