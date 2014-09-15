Ryan Nobles Joins Newsource

Ryan Nobles is joining CNN Newsource as a national correspondent, based in Washington.

Nobles has been an anchor-reporter at WWBT in Richmond, Va.

His resume also includes anchor and reporter for WTEN Albany, WHAM Rochester and WKTV Utica, all New York.

According to CNN, he has been ranked among the top state political reporters in the country by The Washington Post.

CNN Newsource provides video, text and graphics to over 800 affiliate partners.