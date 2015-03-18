Rutledge’s 2014 Pay Increases Three-Fold

Charter Communications CEO Tom Rutledge raked in $16.1 million in total compensation in 2014, a more than three-fold increase from the $4.5 million he earned in the previous year, according to a proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the proxy, Rutledge received the same salary in 2014 – $1.99 million – but received $8.9 million in option awards – compared to none in 2013. His non-equity incentive compensation rose 72% in the period to $3.8 million from $2.2 million in the prior year.

Under Rutledge’s leadership, Charter stock rose 22% in 2014 to $166.62, and has reported strong operational results (revenue and cash flow increased by double digits in the fourth quarter and it added 3,000 basic video subscribers).

