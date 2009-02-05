Russo named TMZ's GM

Pamela Russo has been named general manager of Warner Bros.' syndicated entertainment magazine, TMZ.

In this role, Russo is charged with maximizing the show's brand across multiple platforms, including TMZ.com and the TV program.

Before joining TMZ, Russo was vice president and director of digital operations at American Media Inc. While there, she was responsible for the company's corporate digital strategy, including the development of digital marketing plans that incorporated online, wireless and print to drive advertising revenue and program promotion.

Prior to American Media, Russo spent six years at Hachette Filipacchi Media, where she directed digital editions for 16 consumer magazine titles. Before that, Russo served as sales account director at Naviant, product manager for Doubleday Direct, and marketing manager for Sports Illustrated.

Russo holds a bachelors of science degree from Syracuse University.