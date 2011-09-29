Trending

Russell Brand to Be First Guest on 'The Rosie Show'

Russell Brand will be the first guest on The Rosie Show when it premieres on OWN Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

The comedian, actor and author was host Rosie O'Donnell's pick for the first guest on her weeknightly talk show, calling him a "genius" and saying publicly she is fascinated by him.

Additional guests for the first two weeks of The Rosie Show will be announced at a later date.