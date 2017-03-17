Russell Arons Named GM of Machinima

Russell Arons has been named general manager of Machinima, the multiplatform service focused on gamer and fandom culture that Warner Bros. acquired late last year and added to its digital networks group.



Arons most recently was senior VP of worldwide marketing for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.



In her new role Arons will head up Machinima’s creative, marketing services, data analytics and business development and operations, as well as the Machinima multichannel network.



Arons, who joined Warner Bros. in 2009 and previously was head of marketing for Electronic Arts’ EA Play division, will also work with Chad Gutstein, Machinima’s current CEO, on a multi-week transition plan, after which he will be leaving Machinima to pursue entrepreneurial projects, the company said.



Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.