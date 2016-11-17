Warner Bros. to Acquire Machinima

Warner Bros. Nov. 17 announced it will acquire gamer-centric programming service Machinima, with it operating under the recently created Warner Bros. Digital Networks division.

Warner first bought a stake in Machinima in 2014, when it was a YouTube multichannel network. It’s since become the 10th largest digital entertainment media service, according to comScore, based on total unique viewers in the U.S.

“Machinima is a strong gamer and fandom content and social brand with enormous reach and high engagement with audiences that play our games and are big fans of DC films and television shows,” said Craig Hunegs, president of business and strategy for Warner Bros. Television Group and president of Warner Bros. Digital Networks, in a statement. “Machinima also produces great, high quality content for their community, and together we can create an even more compelling experience and do some really exciting things involving our key franchises. This acquisition is another meaningful move forward as Warner Bros. develops more direct relationships with our consumers.”

Machinima CEO Chad Gutstein is credited with growing the company in the past few years to include a production studio and content partnerships with PlayStation Vue, Verizon’s go90, Amazon Prime and The CW Network.

“Since making their first investment in Machinima in 2014, Warner Bros. has been an active business partner in our transformation, so we already have proof points as to how the companies can work together to accelerate Machinima’s growth plans,” Gutstein said. “We’ll now be able to take full advantage of Warner Bros.’ intellectual property, sales and distribution, while still creating content for social and premium digital platforms that gamers and geeks love. Plus, we’ll be fully embedded and can help Warner Bros. continue their incredible digital marketing successes. It’s honestly a win-win.”