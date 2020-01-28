Rural Media Group Makes Ratings Deal with Comscore

Rural Media Group has made a multi-year deal with Comscore.

Comscore will provide local and national measurement for Rural Media’s two TV networks, The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV.

"As RFD-TV and The Cowboy Channel endeavor to grow their distribution and audience, Comscore's robust return path data provides the granular level insights, both at a national and local level, that will allow Rural Media to chart its path in the new decade," said Patrick Gottsch, president and founder of Rural Media Group.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Comscore is excited to welcome RFD-TV and The Cowboy Channel to our roster of TV clients. Each network occupies a unique position in the market and we look forward to partnering with their team to show the unique value of their niche networks," said Carol Hinnant, chief revenue officer at Comscore.