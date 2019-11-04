‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ on CBS Dec. 2

CBS airs holiday special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Dec. 2. Burl Ives narrates the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because the other reindeer laugh at his shiny noise.

Before that, Frosty the Snowman airs on CBS Nov. 29, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the holiday special. Frosty Returns runs after.

On Nov. 30, CBS has Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire, with Ben Stiller voicing Robbie. It is followed by Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe. Hugh Grant voices Blitzen, who battles Robbie.

The Story of Santa Claus, with Ed Asner giving voice to a gentle toymaker, airs that night on CBS, too.

CBS has the I Love Lucy Christmas Special Dec. 20, with two holiday episodes of the hit sitcom.

Dec. 22, it’s A Home for the Holidays with Idina Menzel, as the stage star performs songs from her new Christmas album. Adam Lambert, Ne-Yo and Kelly Rowland also perform.