‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Airs on CBS Nov. 27

CBS will air its holiday classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Nov. 27. Burl Ives narrates the tale of a shy reindeer whose shiny nose comes in handy on a foggy Christmas Eve.

Before that, Frosty the Snowman airs on CBS Nov. 23. Jimmy Durante narrates. Frosty Returns leads out of Frosty the Snowman, with John Goodman voicing the husky snowman.

Kicking off the holiday season festivities, The Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on CBS starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22. Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight of Entertainment Tonight host.

On Nov. 24, CBS has a pair of Robbie the Reindeer specials: Hooves of Fire and Legend of the Lost Tribe. Ben Stiller voices Robbie. The Story of Santa Claus follows.

Dec. 14 is the I Love Lucy Christmas Special, then The Dick Van Dyke Show--Now in Living Color!

Dec. 21 is A Home For the Holidays: The 20th Anniversary.

On Dec. 26, it is The 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors. Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire, Wayne Shorter and “Hamilton” co-creators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler and Alex Lacamoire pick up honors.