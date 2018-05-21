Rubini Promoted to Senior VP at 20th Century Fox TV Distribution

Ricardo Rubini was named senior VP of sales, Latin America & Caribbean at 20th Century Fox Television Distribution.

Rubini who had been VP of sales for Latin America, will now oversee all television licensing negotiation throughout Latin America.

He is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and reports to Evan Scheffel, executive VP of The Americas at 20th Century Fox Television Distribution.

Rubino is replacing Elie Wahba, who is retiring from Fox after 50 years.

“We are thrilled to recognize Ricardo with this incredibly well-deserved promotion,” said Scheffel. “Ricardo has been an invaluable executive in our sales organization and his unparalleled expertise in the television distribution landscape across Latin America will lead us forward as we expand our business throughout the region.”

Rubini joined 20th Century Fox in 2002. Before Fox, he was with DuPont, PepsiCo, Chrysler and Bell Canada in sales and marketing positions.