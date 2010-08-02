'Rubicon' Debut Sets Ratings Record

AMC's new original drama series Rubicon premiered Sunday as the most watched series debut ever for the network, averaging 2 million viewers.

The two-hour premiere of the series, a modern-day political conspiracy thriller stars James Badge Dale (Pacific) as an intelligent analyst who stumbles on a mysterious code, topped the July 2007 premiere of Mad Men's which drew 1.8 million viewers and the January 2008 debut episode of Breaking Bad, which averaged 1.5 million watchers, according to Nielsen.

The

first hour of the series ran several times on the network prior to

Sunday's official debut as well as on VOD, iTunes and Hulu. Overall the

preview airings generated 4.6 million views, said the network.



