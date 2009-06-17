RTN Rebrands as RTV

In a nod to the analog shutoff's "DTV" moniker, the digital channel Retro Television Network (RTN) has rebranded itself RTV--dropping the Network part of its name.

"We're Retro Television--it's what we are and what we do," says RTV principal Neal Ardman, who says the DTV-RTV sound similarity is part of the rebrand's intent.

Two weeks shy of its fourth anniversary, RTV is seeing increased interest from both viewers and stations in these fully digital days. It recently announced deals in the top two U.S. markets: its mix of vintage programming will air on Multicultural Broadcasting's KHIZ Los Angeles and WSAH in New York.

RTV has also acquired a new batch of vintage shows, including The Rifleman, I Spy and Peter Gunn.