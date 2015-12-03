RTDNF to Honor Scripps’ Rich Boehne for First Amendment Leadership

The Radio Television Digital News Foundation is honoring Rich Boehne, chairman, president and CEO of The E.W. Scripps Company, with a First Amendment Leadership Award.

A former newspaper reporter, Boehne has spent nearly three decades at Scripps, joining the corporate staff in 1988, becoming executive VP in 1999, COO in 2006 and CEO in 2013. Under his leadership, Scripps has supported diverse voices and fought for open public records in local media markets nationwide.

“We live in a time when, in many ways, speech is more free than it’s ever been in human history. But amid this wonderful chaos of diverse voices, there are those who remain committed to squashing true open expression and to throttling the watchdog role of the press,” Boehne said. “I’m blessed to work with the thousands of professionals at Scripps who use the First Amendment as a tool for good.”

Boehne will receive the award on March 16 at a ceremony at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, D.C. Other award winners this year include: The Washington Post’s Jason Rezaian, CBS NewsRadio’s Cami McCormick, National Public Radio’s Robert Garcia, University of Missouri’s Tim Tai and NBC News’ Tom Brokaw.