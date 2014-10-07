RTDNA Gives Top Honors to ABC News

The Radio Television Digital News Association gave out 98 Edward R. Murrow Awards at its annual awards dinner on Monday, Oct. 6 in New York City.

ABC News won Overall Excellence in network television and network radio, the first time an organization has been given both awards in over 20 years.

WCVB-TV Boston, an ABC affiliate, was given the Overall Excellence award for large market stations while Gannett-owned NBC affiliate WBIR-TV in Knoxville, Tenn. was given the same nod as a small market station.

CBS News/60 Minutes was given the Al Neuharth Award for Investigative Journalism for their "Lethal Medicine" segment, which aired in March.

ESPN and Univision Network News also received honors.

The full list of winners can be found on the RTDNA website.