RTDNA Announces Murrow Award Winners

The Radio-Television Digital News Association's 2010 National Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in electronic journalism were pretty evenly distributed among stations and networks on the broadcast and cable side, though online was dominated by The AP and newspapers. In all, 59 news organizations received 89 awards.

As already reported, NBC News won for Overall Excellence in the network category. It also picked up awards for best breaking news coverage, best hard news reporting and best newscast.

CBS picked up four awards as well for video feature reporting, documentary, news series, and investigative reporting. ABC collected one award for continuing coverage and co-owned ESPN another for sport reporting.

CNN took home one award, for best TV network Website, MSNBC won for best writing and Global TV for best use of video.

On the station side, KHOU had already been named best overall large-market station but picked up another for best documentary. KARE-TV Minneapolis was also a double winner, for feature reporting and best newscast.

The other large market awards were pretty well distributed geographically, from best breaking news coverage for WJLA-TV Washington to investigative reporting for KMGH-TV Denver to continuing coverage for WXIA-TV/WATL-TV Atlanta.

On the small market side, KTVB Boise collected its overall excellence award and added one for best newscast. WIVB Buffalo also picked up two awards, for continuing coverage and best documentary.

Other winners included WMTV Madison, Wis., for feature reporting, and WHIO-TV Dayton, Ohio, for investigative reporting.

In the online coverage category, AP swept the national awards with "bests" in continuing coverage, feature reporting, hard news, investigative, documentary and news series.

Local news laurels went to the Minneapolis Star Tribune (overall excellence), the Texas Tribune (use of video and best web site), the Dallas Morning News (feature reporting) and Knoxnews.com (documentary).

Click here for a complete list of the winners.