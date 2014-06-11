RTDNA Announces ABC News, NBC News, CBS News as Murrow Award Winners

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced Wednesday the winners of the 2014 National Edward R. Murrow Awards. The awards recognize work in radio, TV and online news organizations.

ABC News won the Murrow Award for Overall Excellence in the network TV division for the first time in six years. ABC News won two additional awards for Continuing Coverage and Hard News.

Fellow broadcasters NBC and CBS brought home their own awards. CBS News earned five awards in Newscast, News Series, Feature Reporting, Investigative Reporting and Writing. NBC News received awards in Use of Video and Breaking News in the network TV division.

Univision took home awards for Best Network Television Web site, and ESPN won for News Documentary and Sports Reporting.

The winners of Overall Excellence awards included stations WCVB-TV Boston and WBIR-TV Knoxville.

"The work of our honorees speaks volumes about the quality and diversity of electronic journalism available today," said RTDNA executive director Mike Cavender. "Each winning entry demonstrates how powerful a well-told story can be."

The national awards will be presented at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York on Oct. 6.

A complete list of winners can be found here.