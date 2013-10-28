RSNs To Tip Off Live, In-Market Streaming of NBA Games
RELATED:NBA TV Partners Are Ready For More Net Gains
The NBA will tip off its 2013-14 season this week. TNT will join ESPN in streaming their national games live to authenticated viewers.
About a month later, some regional sports networks that carry professional basketball games are expected to join Time Warner Cable's pair of Los Angeles Lakers-centric services in presenting live, in-market streaming of NBA games.
While there have been in-market streaming tests by Comcast RSNs in Philadelphia and Chicago in the past, the NBA has removed a couple of impediments that have halted the process over the past half-decade. The league is now encouraging its teams, their RSNs and distributors to live stream games within the networks' territories on a TV Everywhere basis, making the contests available on varied devices to authenticated video subscribers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.