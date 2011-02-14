RRSAT Packages Israeli Channels For Dish

Distribution services provider RRsat Global Communications Network has inked an agreement with Dish Network to deliver a number of channels into the U.S. for Dish's new Israeli Select package. Content for the channels was packaged by RRsat from leading Israeli channels and programmers.

"There is an ever present demand for international programming in the United States and RRsat has brought together an excellent collection of television channels and shows to meet that demand." said Chris Kuelling, senior vice president, international at Dish Network in a statement.

The new package created for Dish by RRsat includes three Israeli channels: The Israeli Network, which includes news, sport and prime-time entrainment programs from leading Israeli commercial broadcasting channels; IsraKids, a 24 hour kids channel with Israeli programing from NOGA Communications; and Good Life Israel, a lifestyle service using programming from Ananey Communications, which provides lifestyle channels in Israel.

"Working with Dish Network, not only allows for the distribution of excellent Israeli programming to DISH Network's vast subscriber base, but also showcases RRsat's abilities to package and license content, extending the types of high quality global broadcasting services RRsat is known for, " said David Rivel, founder and CEO of RRsat in a statement.