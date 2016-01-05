‘Royals’ Back for Season Three on E!

Scripted series The Royals is returning for a third season on E! A coproduction of Lionsgate and Universal Cable Productions, The Royals is created by Mark Schwahn. E! has signed on for 10 episodes for season three.

“We are incredibly proud of the success of The Royals,’” said Jeff Olde, executive VP, original programming and development, E! “The series has captured fans and brought them into a regal world of sexy, fun drama. We can’t wait to see what season three will bring and what surprises are still in store as we enter the second half of season two.”

The Royals cast includes Elizabeth Hurley as the calculating queen. Executive producers are Brian Robbins, Joe Davola and Shauna Phelan.

“We are delighted by today’s pick-up announcement for season three,” said Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate Television Group chairman. “The Royals reflects the kind of original, noisy and provocative series that is a Lionsgate signature. We look forward to an all-new season of palace intrigue and badly behaved royals with our partners at E! and Universal Cable Productions."

In its second season, The Royals is averaging 1.3 million total viewers and 754,000 viewers 18-49.

The season two finale airs Jan. 17 at 10 p.m.