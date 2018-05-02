Roy Promoted To VP at dick clark productions

Ben Roy has been promoted to VP of programming and development at dick clark productions.

Roy will oversee production of sponsorship integrations into shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

He reports to Mark Bracco, executive VP of programming & development at dcp.

“Ben’s sharp eye and instincts have made him a great asset in both production and development at DCP,” said Bracco. “I look forward to working closely with him for many years to come."

Before joining dcp, Roy was with Don Mischer Productions and worked on three Academy Awards and four Emmys.

Before that, the New Hampshire native worked in development at Warner Bros. and DreamWorks.