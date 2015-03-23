Rovi Taps SAP Exec for Board Seat

Rovi, the multiscreen video software, navigation and metadata company, has appointed SAP exec Steven Lucas to its board of directors, a move that expands the size of Rovi’s board to seven directors.

Lucas, whose appointment became effective on March 20, is a veteran of SAP who has served as the global president of SAP’s platform solutions unit since 2013. He is also late of Salesforce.com and Crystal Decisions, a reporting software company.

The appointment comes as Rovi finds itself in a proxy fight with Engaged Capital, an activist investor that is unhappy with Rovi’s performance and has nominated four board candidates of its own, including former SeaChange International CEO Raghavendra Rau. Rovi claims that Engaged Capital has denied its requests to interview its recommended nominees, and is attempting to seize control of Rovi without paying stockholders a control premium.

