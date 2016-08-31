Rovi Taps Pete Thompson as COO to Oversee TiVo Product Integration

Video software and video guide maker Rovi Corp. said Pete Thompson will join the company as executive VP and COO on Sept. 1 and be tasked with overseeing the product integration activities following the closing of Rovi’s proposed $1.1 billion merger with TiVo. That deal is expected to close on Sept. 7.

Thompson will report to Rovi president and CEO Tom Carson and be based in TiVo’s office in San Jose.

Thompson will replace industry vet John Burke, who joined Rovi from Arris in March 2013 and has been based at Rovi’s office in Radnor, Pa. Burke, Rovi said, is not able to relocate for personal reasons and made the decision to leave the company. Burke will move into a strategic advisor role through the end of the year to help with the initial stages of Rovi’s integration of TiVo.

“Throughout his tenure, John and his team have been instrumental in building a strong foundation for our product offerings, and we are fortunate that John will be supporting the transition,” Carson said in a statement about Burke’s decision.

