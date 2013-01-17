Rove Re-Signs With Fox News

Fox News has signed contributor Karl Rove to a new multiyear

deal that will extend through the 2016 presidential election.





Rove, former deputy chief of staff and senior adviser to

former President George W. Bush, has been with the network since 2008.





"Karl's detailed knowledge of state and national

politics, as well as fundraising and strategy, makes him an important player in

our ongoing political coverage and we look forward to him continuing his

analysis across all platforms for Fox News and Fox Business," said Roger

Ailes, chairman and CEO, Fox News Channel.