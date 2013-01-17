Rove Re-Signs With Fox News
Fox News has signed contributor Karl Rove to a new multiyear
deal that will extend through the 2016 presidential election.
Rove, former deputy chief of staff and senior adviser to
former President George W. Bush, has been with the network since 2008.
"Karl's detailed knowledge of state and national
politics, as well as fundraising and strategy, makes him an important player in
our ongoing political coverage and we look forward to him continuing his
analysis across all platforms for Fox News and Fox Business," said Roger
Ailes, chairman and CEO, Fox News Channel.
