Rourke Named ASCAP CFO

Paul Rourke has joined the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) as executive VP and chief financial officer. He reports to ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews.

Most recently, Rourke was executive VP and CFO for Viacom International Media Networks.

His resume also includes CBS Radio and Young & Rubicam.

“ASCAP is at the heart of driving a transformation in the music industry in ways that will ensure a healthy future for music creators, for licensees and for fans alike," said Rourke in a statement.

"His global financial experience and ability to deliver excellent results on strategic initiatives will prove invaluable to ASCAP’s execution of our multi-year strategy," said Matthews, that strategy being to expand its global reach.

ASCAP has more than a half a million members and licenses more than 10 million copyrighted works.