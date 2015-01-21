Ross Weintraub Named 3 Ball CEO

JD Roth is departing his role as co-CEO of unscripted producer Eyeworks USA, which he cofounded. The company also announced Wednesday that it is rebranding itself as 3 Ball Entertainment—a hat-tip to its original name, 3 Ball Productions.

Todd A. Nelson, 3 Ball cofounder, will remain co-CEO, a position he will now share with Ross Weintraub, who had previously served as the company’s COO.

Roth will continue to produce projects for 3 Ball, including the company’s ABC series Extreme Weight Loss.

“In 3 Ball Entertainment we have seen the evolution of a great company,” said 3 Ball chairman Reinout Oerlemans. “JD Roth and Todd Nelson, two gifted entrepreneurs with serious producing chops, were reality TV pioneers, creating game-changing series and helping to propel the industry."

As part of the restructuring, Brant Pinvidic has been promoted from president of 3 Ball to chief creative officer and former Eyeworks Distribution co-managing director Jeff Goldman has been named 3 Ball chief business officer.

In 2006, Eyeworks Groups, an international production company founded by Oerlemans, purchased U.S.-based 3 Ball Productions, changing its name later to Eyeworks USA. In 2014, Warner Bros. bought Eyeworks’ international operations, making 3 Ball an independent company.