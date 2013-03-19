Ross Greenburg to Produce Mayweather Coverage for Showtime
Former HBO Sports president Ross Greenburg will step back
into the boxing ring to produce a pair of documentary specials for fellow
premium cabler Showtime, centered on Floyd Mayweather's debut fight on the
network.
Greenburg will serve as executive producer of Showtime's
latest edition of its All Access doc series, All Access: Mayweather
vs. Guerrero. Premiering April 10 at 10 p.m., new episodes will run through
May 1. Greenburg will also serve as EP on Mayweather, a one-hour film
about the life of the boxer which will air on the CBS television network April
27 at 8 p.m.
Greenburg left HBO Sports in 2011 after 33 years to start
Ross Greenburg Productions; shortly after, he began producing documentaries for
NBC Sports. This marks his first return to boxing, where has had a major influence
during his time at HBO, in almost two years.
The two documentaries are just part of the more than 100
hours that Showtime has scheduled to promote the May 4 fight between Mayweather
and Robert Guerrero in Las Vegas, Mayweather's first bout under his recently-signedpay-per-view deal with Showtime. Another documentary, 30 Days in May,
will chronicle Mayweather's month-long stay in prison last year.
"This is an aggressive and varied lineup of content,
each element aimed at raising the anticipation for boxing's marquee event of
the year," said Stephen Espinoza, executive VP and GM, Showtime
Sports. "The Mayweather appeal is unmistakable and warrants this
type of unprecedented exposure. What viewers will find during this promotion,
however, is that Robert Guerrero is one of the most compelling, interesting and
talented fighters ever to step into the ring opposite Mayweather. "
