Ross Greenburg to Produce Mayweather Coverage for Showtime

Former HBO Sports president Ross Greenburg will step back

into the boxing ring to produce a pair of documentary specials for fellow

premium cabler Showtime, centered on Floyd Mayweather's debut fight on the

network.





Greenburg will serve as executive producer of Showtime's

latest edition of its All Access doc series, All Access: Mayweather

vs. Guerrero. Premiering April 10 at 10 p.m., new episodes will run through

May 1. Greenburg will also serve as EP on Mayweather, a one-hour film

about the life of the boxer which will air on the CBS television network April

27 at 8 p.m.





Greenburg left HBO Sports in 2011 after 33 years to start

Ross Greenburg Productions; shortly after, he began producing documentaries for

NBC Sports. This marks his first return to boxing, where has had a major influence

during his time at HBO, in almost two years.





The two documentaries are just part of the more than 100

hours that Showtime has scheduled to promote the May 4 fight between Mayweather

and Robert Guerrero in Las Vegas, Mayweather's first bout under his recently-signedpay-per-view deal with Showtime. Another documentary, 30 Days in May,

will chronicle Mayweather's month-long stay in prison last year.





"This is an aggressive and varied lineup of content,

each element aimed at raising the anticipation for boxing's marquee event of

the year," said Stephen Espinoza, executive VP and GM, Showtime

Sports. "The Mayweather appeal is unmistakable and warrants this

type of unprecedented exposure. What viewers will find during this promotion,

however, is that Robert Guerrero is one of the most compelling, interesting and

talented fighters ever to step into the ring opposite Mayweather. "