Rosie O’Donnell Returning in NBC Special

NBC is giving comedian Rosie O’Donnell a pre-Thanksgiving live variety special.

The special, Rosie’s Variety Show, will feature a monologue, skits, musical acts and celebrity guests. It will combine aspects of a late-night talk show, variety show and game show, including a giveaway for members of the audience and viewers at home.

The special will be O’Donnell’s first major television appearance since leaving daytime talker The View in May 2007.

The special will air live from New York from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 26, the evening before Thanksgiving.

That would be in line with what NBC entertainment co-chairman Ben Silverman said is the future of primetime broadcast television. Speaking at the New York Television Festival last month, Silverman said he wanted to ramp up live shows and special events to bring back “must-see TV” in an age of YouTube.