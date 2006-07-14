Rosenwasser Joins CBS

NBC News vet Marc Rosenwasser, most recently executive editor of Dateline and Tom Brokaw Reports (until 2005), is joining CBS.

He will be senior producer at CBS Evening News With Bob Schieffer, for now, but that will soon change to "with Katie Couric," herself a longtime veteran of NBC.

In fact, Rosenwasser and Couric have shared news and documentary Emmy awards as the anchor/executive producer team on Dateline.