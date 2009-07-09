Rosenfeld to Run KSEE

Former WTVH Syracuse-WBNG Binghamton President/General Manager Matt Rosenfeld is the new president/GM at Granite's KSEE Fresno, reports the Fresno Bee. He replaces Todd McWilliams, who has managed the NBC affiliate since 2004.

Rosenfeld told the Bee his first priority was getting acclimated with the #55 DMA.

KSEE's share of revenue in Fresno-Visalia has slipped considerably, according to BIA Financial, from 20.2% in 2006 to 15.8% last year.

The Bee says the station has been particularly hard hit: "There have been several waves of layoffs, including the station's promotion director of six years, Matthew Damore, last week. Veteran anchor Rich Rodriguez left KSEE in October because he refused to take a 35% pay cut. Its viewership also has declined."

A request to speak with the KSEE general manager was directed to McWilliams' voicemail. He did not return a call at presstime.