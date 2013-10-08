Roseborough Named WJBK VP/News Director
Kevin Roseborough has been named VP and news director at WJBK
Detroit, succeeding Dana Hahn atop news at the Fox-owned station. He
joined the station in 1994 as managing editor.
"Kevin has played a
major role in the success of FOX 2 news," said Mike Renda, VP and
general manager. "His excellent editorial judgment and outstanding
leadership made this decision an easy one."
Roseborough was executive
producer of WJBK's Problem Solvers investigative unit for eight years.
Since 2006, he has been assistant news director of WJBK. Prior to
joining WJBK, Roseborough worked at the Detroit Free Press as an editor.
"It's a thrill to be leading the outstanding FOX 2 news team I have
worked alongside for 19 years," he said. "There is nothing more
important to me than the trust we have established with our viewers by
providing them with relevant local news coverage at a time when Detroit
faces some of the biggest challenges in its history. I look forward to
leading our team in keeping this commitment to edgy, interesting and
exclusive journalism."
Hahn departed Detroit to take over news at Fox's WTTG Washington.
