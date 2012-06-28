Rose Bowl to Stay on ESPN Through 2026

ESPN

has agreed to a 12-year extension with the Pasadena Tournament of Roses

and the NCAA's Big Ten and Pac-12 Conferences to keep the annual Rose

Bowl Game on the network through 2026.

The new agreement begins in January 2015, the same year that Division I (FBS) college football will have its first ever playoff, which was announced on Tuesday.

The

game will take place each year on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT),

except on years that Jan. 1 is a Sunday, in which the game will be

played on Jan. 2. As of now, the game will continue to feature the champions of the Big

Ten and Pac-12 conferences, but with Tuesday's announcement,

the exact postseason bowl rotation is unknown at this point.

"The

Rose Bowl Game is one of sport's most meaningful and celebrated

events," John Skipper, president, ESPN and co-chair, Disney Media

Networks, said. "Extending our relationship long term with such a

prestigious brand will play a significant role in the way fans continue

to define ESPN -- as the leading destination for college football all

year long."

The

game will also be available on ESPN's online and mobile platforms.

Additionally, ESPN has secured rights to distribute the game on ESPN 3D

and around the world through ESPN International.

ESPN began televising the Rose Bowl in 2011; before that, sister network ABC had carried the game since 1989.